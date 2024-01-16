Wandercrust Pizza Company 312 Commerce Street
Pizza Flight
Embark on a tasting journey where each pizza is a new destination to explore one bite at a time! THE PHILLY - beef, mushroom, bell pepper, ranch drizzle HAWAIIAN - ham, pineapple SOUTHWEST - chicken, jalapeno, red onion, with hot honey drizzle CHICKEN BACON RANCH - chicken, bacon, ranch drizzle
Beverages
Fountain drinks - free refills
Craft Beer
Domestic Beer
Imported Beer
Red Wine Glass
Abruzzo / Italy ruby red with notes of violets and crushed red fruits
- Chris Hamilton Cellars Merlot - glass$16.00
- Cycles Gladiator Pinot Noir - glass$10.00
- La Fiera Montepulciano - glass$5.00
- Lodi Estates Cabernet Sauvignon - glass$15.00
- Luchi Primitivo Puglia - glass$10.00
- Martin Woods Pinot Noir - glass$15.00
- Zuccardi Malbec - glass$15.00
- Chris Hamilton Cellars Merlot - bottle$49.00
- Cycles Gladiator Chardonnay - bottle$20.00
- La Fiera Montepulciano - bottle$18.00
- Lodi Estates Cabernet Sauvignon - bottle$38.00
- Luchi Primitivo Puglia - bottle$22.00
- Martin Woods Pinot Noir - bottle$48.00
- Zuccardi Malbec - bottle$42.00
Rose Wine Glass
Sparkling Wine Glass
White Wine Glass
Veneto / Italy floral and fruity, expressing ripe peach and apple flavors
- Cycles Gladiator Chardonnay - glass$8.00
- Drouhin Vaudon Chablis - glass$16.00
- Granbazan Albarino Etiqueta Verde - glass$15.00
- Heinz Riesling - glass$10.00
- Jules Taylor Sauvignon Blanc - glass$15.00
- La Fiera Pinot Grigio - glass$5.00
- Luchi Pinot Grigio - glass$8.00
- Granbazan Albarino Etiqueta Verde - bottle$42.00
- Cycles Gladiator Chardonnay - bottle$20.00
- Drouhin Vaudon Chablis - bottle$45.00
- Heinz Riesling - bottle$22.00
- Jules Taylor Sauvignon Blanc - bottle$42.00
- La Fiera Pinot Grigio - bottle$18.00
- Luchi Pinot Grigio - bottle$20.00
BUCKET SPECIAL
Food
APPETIZERS
SALADS
- FULL WanderCrust Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan cheese - served with or without chicken$9.00
- FULL Spring Salad
spring mix blend, cherry tomatoes, shaved carrots, croutons, house balsamic vinaigrette or house ranch dressing - served with or without chicken$9.00
- SIDE WanderCrust Caesar Salad$5.00
- SIDE Spring Salad$5.00
PIZZAS
- Cheesy Quest
mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese$12.00
- The Wanderer
shredded pepperoni$14.00
- Ultimate Meat Lovers
sausage, beef, ham, pepperoni, bacon, chicken$18.00
- Vintage Veggie Delight
mushroom, bell pepper, olives, onions, spinach$17.00
- Old School Supreme
mushroom, bell pepper, olives, onions, pepperoni, sausage$17.00
- Hawaiian
ham, pineapple$15.00
- The Spicoli
double cheese and sausage “A feast on our time.$16.00
- Off the Beaten Path
BUILD YOUR OWN sausage, beef, ham, pepperoni, bacon, chicken, mushroom, bell pepper, olives, onions, spinach$12.00
DESSERTS
